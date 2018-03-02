The companies most admired by tech workers

The United States is currently facing a skills gap that Penny Pritzker, founder of PSP Capital Partners and former secretary of Commerce says is, "the defining issue of our time." This talent crunch is forcing tech companies to compete for the best workers, making a company's reputation is more important than ever.
Comparably surveyed over 15,000 employees across the tech industry to see how the reputations of Big Five tech companies — Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft — are faring and found that the following five companies are the most admired among tech workers: