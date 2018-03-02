The companies most admired by tech workers

Google topped Comparably's list as the most admired company in tech. Workplace culture is one reason for Google's number one status. One Google employee said, "The environment and people I work with makes going to work each day such a pleasure."

"Vacations are frequently allowed and family is allowed to come first," said a second.

A whopping 60 percent of Google employees chose their own company as the most admired firm, showing significant workplace pride. Still, almost 20 percent of Google employees polled identified Amazon as the most admired tech company, in part because of the company's notoriously generous compensation.

An Amazon employee explained, "Amazon pays above market to attract and retain the best talent. But I also appreciate thoughtful benefits — for example, you can either receive a free bus pass or an equal amount against your parking fee. I stopped driving and bus every day."

