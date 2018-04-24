96-year-old Iris Apfel: 'For me, retirement is a fate worse than death'

Iris Apfel is more than three decades past the average retirement age in the U.S. But the 96-year-old fashion icon who has built a personal brand with a cult-like following isn't planning on slowing down anytime soon.

"For me, retirement is a fate worse than death," she tells Money. "I've seen so many people, especially in a place like Palm Beach, who worked so hard in their lives, and they come down here cold turkey, and then one day wake up and they realize how vacuous their lives are now. I mean it isn't funny, I've seen it with my own eyes!"

Apfel, who started her career in the 1940s as a "copy girl" before launching a luxury fabric and design business with her husband Carl, saw much of her fame and success in her golden years.

"My first big job in beauty and fashion came when I was at the tender age of ninety," she writes in her 2018 book, "Iris Apfel: Accidental Icon." "I'm the oldest living broad that ever graced a major cosmetics campaign," continues Apfel, who developed a limited edition collection of make-up for MAC cosmetics for the winter of 2011.