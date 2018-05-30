Jeff Bezos' $23-million 27,000-square-foot home was the most expensive property in Washington D.C. when he bought it in 2016. (He's reportedly also coughing up $12 million for renovations.)

Now, a 48,000-square-foot residence located on the edge of McLean's Great Falls Park in the D.C. suburb of McLean, Virginia, just went on sale for $62.95 million, dwarfing Bezos's buy and making this mansion the most expensive property ever to hit the market in the Washington D.C. area, according to the Washington Post.