This city's subway system just got new bitcoin ATMs — and it's not alone

A bitcoin ATM manufacturer based in Prague says it has installed 10 new cryptocurrency-dispensing machines throughout the European city's subway system.

The company, General Bytes, posted a map on its website showing where the bitcoin ATMs are located in 10 different metro stops in the city of 1.3 million in the Czech Republic. The machines can be used to purchase bitcoin — currently trading at more than $7,500 per unit — as well as other digital currencies, according to the company's website.

And Prague isn't alone. There are bitcoin ATMs all over America, according to Coin ATM Radar, an online tool that tracks the machines.

Coin ATM Radar's tracking shows that the United States boasts the most bitcoin ATMs in the world by far, with 1,960 of them.

Los Angeles, where bitcoin ATMs reportedly date back to 2014, is the U.S. city with the most of the machines, with 250, according to Coin ATM Radar. There are also nearly 170 of the ATMs in Chicago and over 120 in both New York City and Atlanta. Washington, D.C. has more than 60 of the machines, and Texas-based company Coinsource is reportedly set to install 20 more machines in the nation's capital by the end of the year.

Canada comes in second as a nation, with 540 crypto ATMS.