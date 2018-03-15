As cryptocurrency volatility continues, here's how you can stay calm

Even for those investors who believe they can handle the cryptocurrency volatility, it had to be a stressful day.

On Thursday, the value of all the world's digital coins shed more than $60 billion, as regulation looms and Google vows to ban cryptocurrency-related advertisements.

Bitcoin traded as low as $7,676.52 on Thursday — after reaching more than $19,000 just a few months ago.

For an investor, any reaction besides panic might seem absurd. Undoubtedly, owning an asset that's been called both a fraud and the future can be an emotionally intense experience.