Ex-NFL star Ricky Williams studies astrology – and it’s telling him to invest in Bitcoin

Former pro running back Ricky Williams' NFL career was anything but conventional, so it should come as little surprise that his financial advice is also unorthodox.

Williams has spent a chunk of his post-football life studying everything from holistic medicine to astrology and he tells CNBC Make It that the studying the cosmos actually informed his decision to invest in the recent cryptocurrency boom.

"When I look at things, I tend to look at astrology to get insight," says Williams, who tells CNBC Make It that his readings of astrological charts have pointed him in the direction of Bitcoin.

"The insight that got me interested in Bitcoin was the planet Uranus is about to enter into Taurus," says Williams.

Uranus, he explains, "is about revolution; it's about a change in the way we do things; it's about innovation." And Taurus "is about resources and finances," says Williams.

The revolutionary aspect of Uranus in astrology, combined with Taurus' focus on wealth and finance, is leading Williams to predict that, in the near future, "we're going to totally change the way we view and understand" finances, he says.

What's more, Pluto is passing through the astrological sign Capricorn which, Williams explains, "is about our structures, like banks for instance."

"I think as people are starting to become disillusioned with our institutions, that things like blockchain and cryptocurrency, it's the perfect time for them to catch fire and really change the way we do things. So, you know, I had to get a little piece of that action," Williams adds.

That little piece, says the former football player, amounts to an investment of no more than $50,000 of his own money in the volatile cryptocurrency.

"I didn't want to go crazy," he says.