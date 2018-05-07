Bill Gates: I would short bitcoin if I could

"Bitcoin and ICOs, I believe completely [they're some] of the crazier, speculative things," Gates said. He added someone once gave him some bitcoin for his birthday, but he sold it a few years afterward.
Like many critics of the cryptocurrency price surge, Gates did say the underlying blockchain technology had its merits.
Blockchain eliminates the need for a third-party intermediary, such as a bank, by quickly creating a secure, permanent record of a transaction between two parties. Bitcoin is the first application of blockchain technology, and companies are exploring ways to apply blockchain to supply chain management, trading and other areas.
Gates is on the board of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway and was speaking from Omaha, where the conglomerate held its annual shareholder meeting over the weekend. Billionaire investor Buffett and his longtime investing partner and vice chairman, Charlie Munger, spoke to the tens of thousands attendees on a wide range of topics, including bashing bitcoin as "rat poison."
