The 10 states offering America's highest-paying jobs

Mother putting hat on toddler, hiking the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the Wasatch Foothills above Salt Lake City, Utah
Mike Tittel | Getty Images
If you want to live in a place where you get paid top-dollar, you may want to consider moving to Utah, where residents enjoy America's highest median annual income when taking into account cost of living, according to WalletHub.

The financial website's 2018 Best & Worst States for Jobs rankings analyzed how the 50 U.S. states measure up. It looked at each state's job-market strength, opportunity and economic environment across 29 key metrics, including employment growth, median annual income and average commute time. Based on these findings, each state received a score out of 100.

These numbers "are for median household income, adjusted for cost of living," a spokesperson notes, so they are not "just the raw numbers from Census."

Utah came in at No. 4 on the overall list of Best Places to Find a Job, but Utah's median annual income of $65,327, which is above the 2016 national average of $59,039, put it at No. 1 for the state where workers get the highest yearly salaries.

"Utah currently is a place of growth and change. New people are continuing to come. Economic prosperity is expanding. We're not in a boom, but our growth seems to be sustainable," University of Utah Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute director Pam Perlich told the Salt Lake Tribune when the latest census was published in 2017.

Based on WalletHub's rankings, here are the 10 top-paying states.

Nashua is a city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire and is the second largest city in the state.
Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images
10. New Hampshire

Median annual income: $59,552
Total score: 62.41/100
Job market rank: 15
Economic environment rank: 9
Fun fact: New Hampshire also ranks No. 1 for most job opportunities.

Skylift riders going into the sunset at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, IA.
Monte Goodyk | Getty Images
9. Iowa

Median annual income: $59,770
Total score: 56.06/100
Job market rank: 21
Economic environment rank: 23
Fun fact: Job growth in Iowa looks good for STEM fields.

Austin, Texas
Davel5957 | Getty Images
8. Texas

Median annual income: $60,008
Total score: 59.96/100
Job market rank: 25
Economic environment rank: 6
Fun fact: People starting a new job in Texas enjoy the nation's highest starting salaries.

A view of Jersey City skyline from an early morning run.
Kathleen Elkins | CNBC
7. New Jersey

Median annual income: $60,461
Total score: 59.14/100
Job market rank: 31
Economic environment rank: 4
Fun fact: Many residents make about $20,000 over the living wage.

The Illinois State Capitol
Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
6. Illinois

Median annual income: $60,901
Total score: 51.81/100
Job market rank: 40
Economic environment rank: 20
Fun fact: Those who start a new job in Illinois get the fourth-highest starting salaries.

Young couple enjoying the sunset and each others' company at Sloan's Lake in Denver, Colorado.
Jon Paciaroni | Getty Images
5. Colorado

Median annual income: $61,114
Total score: 70.04/100
Job market rank: 1
Economic environment rank: 19
Fun fact: Colorado ranks No. 2 in most job opportunities, No. 4 in highest job growth and No. 5 in highest starting salaries.

University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.
Getty Images
4. Wyoming

Median annual income: $61,865
Total score: 47.06/100
Job market rank: 49
Economic environment rank: 2
Fun fact: People who work in Wyoming have the fourth-shortest average commute, clocking in at only 18 minutes.

Minnesota State Fair Midway Farris Wheel and game stands at dusk. Located in St. Paul, Minnesota.
3. Minnesota

Median annual income: $63,407
Total score: 65.13/100
Job market rank: 4
Economic environment rank: 18
Fun Fact: If you move to New Richland, Minnesota, you can get a free lot to build a single-family "dream home."

Locals enjoy the waterfront in Virginia Beach
Daniel Slim | Getty Images
2. Virginia

Median annual income: $64,725
Total score: 58.42/100
Job market rank: 9
Economic environment rank: 30
Fun fact: Richmond, Virginia, was named one of the best places to live in the U.S. in 2017.

Mother putting hat on toddler, hiking the Bonneville Shoreline Trail in the Wasatch Foothills above Salt Lake City, Utah
Mike Tittel | Getty Images
1. Utah

Median annual income: $65,327
Total score: 64/100
Job market rank: 2
Economic environment rank: 21
Fun fact: People in Utah spend the least amount of time working and are among the most satisfied with their jobs, according to the data.

Whether you're considering moving to a new state with your family, partner or by yourself, it's smart to use a resource like Economic Policy Institute's recently updated family budget calculator to determine if you'll have enough money to get by. Here's how much it costs a single person to live in the 15 largest US cities.

