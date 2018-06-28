It's a fate that has befallen many leaders, including the CEO of Uber, one of Go-Jek's competitors, who resigned amid a wave of leadership criticisms.
Now, Makarim said he actively encourages collaborative discussions and wants those who are closest to the ground to help with decision-making. That could be in anything from Go-Jek's motorcycle taxi business — its flagship offering — to one of its other business arms, which range from food delivery to financing and beauty services.
"Having a lot of people with very different ways on how to achieve that vision is extremely beneficial, so surrounding yourselves with people that say no or say there's a different way is so critical," said Makarim.
Diversity of thought and ambitiousness is also important for driving a business forward, explained Makarim, who said he now sees it as his role to draw that out of his staff.
"To do that, sometimes you have to stretch their imagination first and stretch their effort and then at the end of that cycle they realize 'Oh my god, look at what I achieved, I never thought I could achieve that,' and that gives them the confidence to then go on and build on their own," said Makarim.
That kind of delegation is only going to get more important as Go-Jek sets about its expansion across Southeast Asia.
Currently, the $5 billion platform is just active in Indonesia, with additional offices in Singapore and Bangalore. But Go-Jek announced last month that it's set to launch in Vietnam and Thailand from August as part of its plans to compete with the likes of Grab and other regional players.
The two businesses, which will run under the names Go-Viet and Get, respectively, will run independently but will receive backing and mentorship from Go-Jek, as well as and local partners.
"We are mentoring them on what we've learned to be successful, and what we've learned that doesn't work in Indonesia," said Makarim.
"We guide heavily upfront, but the hope is that over time they will be able to actually craft a unique market led strategy both in terms of selecting which products to launch, the sequence of how to launch, and how they want to do it," he added.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!
Don't miss:
Apple's Tim Cook shares a rule that leaders should live by
9 ways to tell if you’re a leader worth following
The CEO of $2 billion food start-up Deliveroo still helps out with deliveries