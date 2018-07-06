Stephanie McMahon: WWE is ‘what I was born to do’

Former WWE Women’s champion Stephanie McMahon was born into a family engrossed in the world of wrestling — and she couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“This is definitely what I was born to do,” McMahon, now chief brand officer at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), told CNBC’s Karen Tso in an episode of “What Drives You.”

“For me, my business is about giving back to my family. Being able to make an impact on so many people's lives.”

The world of wrestling has been in McMahon’s life since she was a child, with both her parents, Vince and Linda McMahon, having held the position of CEO at WWE.

McMahon started off working on the WWE switchboard when she was a teenager, before going on to intern, take part in the ring itself, and head-up various divisions at the media group. She took up the position she currently holds in 2013.