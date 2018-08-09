Working from home can give you flexibility, independence and even save you money over time on things like transportation and food. And some work-from-home gigs pay as much as six figures.

Now at Amazon, there is no shortage of open positions for job candidates who would prefer to work where they live. The e-commerce giant currently has 244 job openings listed on its website under "virtual locations." A majority of the jobs are full-time positions and they range across departments and salaries.

As a highly sought after employer, Amazon receives a lot of applicants for its positions. So how can you stand out?

The first step is getting familiar with Amazon's 14 leadership principles, Amazon Worldwide Operations Talent Acquisition Director Sean Kelley told CNBC Make It in July.

"The leadership principles are the playbook," said Kelley. "It's super straightforward… All you really have to do is tell us stories that align with those principles and help us help you."

Amazon's principles include ideals CEO Jeff Bezos is famous for emphasizing, like "customer obsession" and "frugality." Amazon is known as a demanding work environment with high expectations for employees.

"Leaders have relentlessly high standards," according to Amazon's statement of its 14 driving principles. "Many people may think these standards are unreasonably high. Leaders are continually raising the bar and drive their teams to deliver high quality products, services and processes."

After studying the principles, Kelley also suggests searching for Amazon recruitment programs and preparing insightful questions to ask during an interview. "We look for people who are relentlessly curious," he explains. "People may run out of questions, that happens, but we like that little spark."

As for the questions an Amazon recruiter might ask, Bezos himself offered guidance for hiring standards 20 years ago in his 1998 letter to shareholders. He encouraged decision makers to think about three guiding questions: "Will you admire this person? Will this person raise the average level of effectiveness of the group they're entering? Along what dimension might this person be a superstar?"

