Puppy stolen by Amazon delivery driver returned to owner after he emailed Jeff Bezos

A puppy that was stolen by a driver delivering Amazon parcels in England has been reunited with its owner.

Businessman Richard Guttfield, 51, said his black miniature schnauzer Wilma had gone missing after a driver dropped off a package of dog food.

Guttfield said it was only after he emailed Amazon's CEO and founder Jeff Bezos in a plea to have his dog returned that the company responded.

"My puppy went missing after an Amazon delivery and after an email to Jeff (Bezos)… we had someone who was amazing who tracked the driver and found our dog and brought her home," he told CNBC.

Amazon said that the driver in question would no longer deliver its packages. Drivers that deliver parcels for Amazon do not technically work for the company, but through a number of independent couriers.

"This is inexcusable and does not reflect the high standards we have for our delivery partners," a spokesperson for the company said in an emailed statement. "We take these matters seriously and this individual is no longer delivering Amazon packages for the independent delivery service provider."