If you're a recent college graduate or headed into your senior year of school and wondering where your generation is looking for work, here's a tip: try IBM, JP Morgan Chase, Amazon, Tesla and Deloitte.

Those firms receive more entry-level job applications from college students than any other companies.

That's according to a new annual report from Handshake, a "LinkedIn" for colleges and universities. This online platform connects over 9 million students with 250,000 employers, from corporations to nonprofits and government institutions.

The data is based on 5.2 million applications that students and recent alumni across all 50 U.S. states submitted on Handshake over the past 12 months.

It may not comes as a surprise that these companies, and others like them in technology and financial services, are at the top of the list. But some other firms winning the battle for the attention of the next generation of workers aren't exactly household names.

Eighth among all companies receiving job applications for entry-level positions is Akuna Capital, a Chicago-based trading firm that has boomed during the bitcoin craze.