Success and stress don't need to go hand in hand, as proven by Sundar Pichai's calm, simple morning routine.

Google's chief executive oversees more than 85,000 employees across five continents, all while juggling company demands and creating long-term strategies for business growth. Though many top execs wake before dawn to tackle workouts and a flurry of emails, Pichai prefers a low-key start.

It's a habit worth making: studies find that people who start their mornings in a calm mood usually stay that way throughout the day, according to a Wharton Business School study.

A relaxing morning might be especially important for millennials. People in this group feel the most stress of any generation and are the most likely to see themselves as "work martyrs."



Intense pressure to succeed can make every part of the day more challenging. According to a Family Work Institute study, overworked people are more likely to make mistakes on the job or feel anger and resentment toward their colleagues. They're also less likely to be able to cope with everyday life events. A pressure to succeed in all aspects of life might even make home more stressful than the office.

Here are five ways Google's Sundar Pichai works calmer, not harder.