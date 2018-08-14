VISIT CNBC.COM

The 6 industries with the biggest hiring increases

Unemployment is at just 3.9 percent. In fact, the market for job seekers is so favorable right now that recruiters report many aren't even bothering to show up for interviews.

But at the same time, experts predict machine learning, automated intelligence and advancements in manufacturing are going to transform how Americans work — and shrink the number of jobs humans are needed to fill.

As a result, it's essential for job seekers to focus on which industries are adding opportunities. The August LinkedIn Workforce Report breaks down the hiring increases for the biggest industries in the country.

Here are the six industries boosting hiring the most right now:

6. Software and IT services

Hiring increase year-over-year (non-seasonally adjusted): +7.5 percent

Hiring increase month-over-month (seasonally adjusted): +2.4 percent

5. Energy and mining

Hiring increase year-over-year (non-seasonally adjusted): +8.5 percent

Hiring increase month-over-month (seasonally adjusted): +1.6 percent

4. Corporate services

Hiring increase year-over-year (non-seasonally adjusted): +9.7 percent

Hiring increase month-over-month (seasonally adjusted): +3.9 percent

3. Transportation and logistics

Hiring increase year-over-year (non-seasonally adjusted): +12 percent

Hiring increase month-over-month (seasonally adjusted): +2 percent

2. Manufacturing

Hiring increase year-over-year (non-seasonally adjusted): +12.3 percent

Hiring increase month-over-month (seasonally adjusted): +1.1 percent

1. Agriculture

Hiring increase year-over-year (non-seasonally adjusted): +26 percent

Hiring increase month-over-month (seasonally adjusted): +1.2 percent

In August, the agriculture industry showed a modest 1.2 percent increase in hiring. But since this time last year, the sector saw a huge increase — 26 percent — which LinkedIn chief economist Guy Berger attributes to rising food prices.

"Agricultural prices have rebounded a lot in the past two years after a long slump," he tells CNBC Make It.

The manufacturing and transportation industries had the next largest increases in year-over-year hiring. However, President's Trump's tariffs may be putting these industries in jeopardy. "Hiring in these sectors is running strong today, but they are also among the most vulnerable to a trade war escalation," states the report.

Motorcycle company Harley Davidson has announced plans to shift some manufacturing oversees in response to the looming trade war, and in April, China announced it would slap a 25 percent tariff on 106 U.S. goods, including American soybeans and other agricultural products, causing many American farmers anxiety over the future of their industry.

"The environment for these industries has generally gotten more benevolent over the past year or two. For instance, export prices for agricultural commodities are up 5.3 percent year over year through June," says Berger. "It makes sense they're trying to make hay by ramping up on headcount. The real question to me is if the retaliatory tariffs — many of which target these industries — end up putting a sharp brake on hiring."

