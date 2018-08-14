The 6 industries with the biggest hiring increases

Unemployment is at just 3.9 percent. In fact, the market for job seekers is so favorable right now that recruiters report many aren't even bothering to show up for interviews.

But at the same time, experts predict machine learning, automated intelligence and advancements in manufacturing are going to transform how Americans work — and shrink the number of jobs humans are needed to fill.

As a result, it's essential for job seekers to focus on which industries are adding opportunities. The August LinkedIn Workforce Report breaks down the hiring increases for the biggest industries in the country.

Here are the six industries boosting hiring the most right now:

6. Software and IT services

Hiring increase year-over-year (non-seasonally adjusted): +7.5 percent

Hiring increase month-over-month (seasonally adjusted): +2.4 percent

5. Energy and mining

Hiring increase year-over-year (non-seasonally adjusted): +8.5 percent

Hiring increase month-over-month (seasonally adjusted): +1.6 percent

4. Corporate services

Hiring increase year-over-year (non-seasonally adjusted): +9.7 percent

Hiring increase month-over-month (seasonally adjusted): +3.9 percent

3. Transportation and logistics

Hiring increase year-over-year (non-seasonally adjusted): +12 percent

Hiring increase month-over-month (seasonally adjusted): +2 percent

2. Manufacturing

Hiring increase year-over-year (non-seasonally adjusted): +12.3 percent

Hiring increase month-over-month (seasonally adjusted): +1.1 percent

1. Agriculture

Hiring increase year-over-year (non-seasonally adjusted): +26 percent

Hiring increase month-over-month (seasonally adjusted): +1.2 percent