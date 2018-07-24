Harley-Davidson expects to incur about $45 million to $55 million in increased costs because of the ongoing trade conflict.

The company expects that steel and aluminum tariffs will add between $15 million and $20 million to its costs and European tariffs an additional $30 million to $35 million, CFO John Olin said during the motorcycle manufacturer's second-quarter earnings conference call.

If Harley-Davidson is unable to mitigate the impact of the tariffs by 2019, Olin said that the annual impact would be $90 million to $100 million, representing the majority of its profits in the EU market.

Last month, the motorcycle manufacturer entered the front line of the trade war when it announced its plans to move production for European consumers overseas to avoid European Union tariffs. The company still has not determined which one of its overseas facilities will manufacture its European bikes.

"We made the best decision given the circumstances, the best decision for our customers, business and dealers in this critical market," CEO Matt Levatich said during the call.

Harley-Davidson said it is working with all of the governments it can, including the Trump administration, to have the tariffs removed.

The company's stock surged as much at 6 percent in trading Tuesday, boosted by a better-than-expected earnings report.

Net income in the latest quarter fell to $242.3 million, or $1.45 per share, down from $258.9 million, or $1.48 per share, a year ago. Excluding manufacturing optimization costs, Harley said it earned $1.52 per share.

According to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates, Harley was expected to earn $1.34 per share.

Its top line results for the quarter also beat analyst estimates but were down from the year-ago period. Harley-Davidson reported $1.53 billion in revenue, outpacing analyst estimates of $1.41 billion.

Shipments during the quarter dropped by 11.3 percent, while revenue from motorcycles was down 3.3 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

Growth in international retail motorcycle sales were up 0.7 percent in the second quarter, but the company reported that U.S. retail sales were down 6.4 percent.