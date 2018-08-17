Colorado school district introduces 4-day weeks to cut costs 

Hate Mondays? Maybe you should consider moving to Colorado. A school district in the Centennial State has cancelled school on Mondays in favor of a four-day school week.

But Garfield-like attitudes is not why school district 27J, located outside Denver, made the decision. The district, which serves 18,000 students in Brighton, Commerce City, Henderson, Thornton and Aurora, believes that the shorter week will cut costs by roughly $1 million in the first year.

By not having classes on Mondays, the school district will only need to pay for services like school buses and substitute teachers four days out of the week.

District 27J public information officer Tracy L. Rudnick tells CNBC Make It that the district expects for these savings to increase overtime as administrators find new ways to improve efficiency.

"[One million] is a small portion of our overall operating budget, but we anticipate as we continue down this path additional savings will be seen year after year," says Rudnick. "We have been able to put a counselor in every elementary school and roll out our One-2-Web program which puts a Chromebook in the hands of every middle and high school student."