The best cars for your commute in nearly every state

Workers across the country deal with a myriad of commutes; ranging from the short yet traffic-congested, to the calm yet lengthy. With people in the U.S. spending an average of just over 52 minutes a day commuting to work, investing in a car that best suits your trip is a wise decision.

CarGurus, a car research and shopping website, recently released its Top Cars for Your Commute map, with location-specific car recommendations based on a metro region's specific commuting conditions; whether that be the hilly roads of the Pacific Northwest or the often snowy streets of the Northeast.

"Factors like commuting efficiency, mileage variation, hilliness and weather are all important," says Matt Smith, senior editor at CarGurus. "In our 'Top Cars For Your Commute' analysis, we took all these factors into account, then looked at vehicle efficiency, horsepower, comfort and even alternative-fuel options to come up with our top car recommendations for specific types of commutes."

CarGurus looked at the commuting distance as the average distance from home to work for commuters who work in 84 of the largest U.S. metro areas. The data used to determine the recommendations for the cars for each commute came from a variety of sources, and the full methodology can be found here. (A few states, for which there was not enough data, were not included.) CarGurus' analysis includes two cars for each commute: One option below $35,000 (first listed car) and one above (second).

Check out the best cars for commutes in almost every state, and for more than 40 other major metro areas, check out CarGurus' interactive map, embedded below the list.