Apple launched new iPhones today, a product Steve Jobs nearly prevented

Apple just revealed its two newest iPhones at its annual product launch on Wednesday at the new Steve Jobs Theater.

The unveiling comes just a month after Apple hit a market cap of $1 trillion on August 2, becoming the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach the historic record. More than 40 years after Steve Jobs co-founded Apple, the late tech visionary continues to be revered for his successful years of leading the company and the 2007 introduction of the iPhone, one of the company's most successful products and one that helped fuel the tech firm's dominance.

"Steve founded Apple on the belief that the power of human creativity can solve even the biggest challenges — and that the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an email to employees the day Apple's value hit $1 trillion. "Just as Steve always did in moments like this, we should all look forward to Apple's bright future and the great work we'll do together."

But Jobs wasn't always so confident the world-changing item would be a wise investment for the company. In "The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone," Motherboard senior editor Brian Merchant detailed how the smartphone came into existence and how even one of the most intelligent, powerful executives needed smart people to help him land at the right decision.

"Jobs was a powerful source of inspiration, a fierce curator of good ideas and rejector of bad ones, and a savvy and potent negotiator," Merchant told CNBC Make It in a 2017 interview timed for the iPhone's 10th anniversary. "But the iPhone began as an experimental project undertaken without his knowledge, became an official project at the prodding of his executive staff and was engineered into being by a team of brilliant, unfathomably hard-working programmers and hardware experts."

Jobs had faith in a wide variety of talent, "from new blood to veteran hands," Merchant says. He notes that Jobs gave Scott Forstall — who would go on to create the iPhone operating system (iOS) — the ability to recruit anyone from the existing Apple staff for the new phone project.