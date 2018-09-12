Apple's new iPhones start at $749 for XR model, $999 for Xs and $1,099 for Xs Max

The iPhone Xs offers a new processor for faster performance, storage space up to 512 GB, improved display for better color representation and a new gold color. It'll offer 30 extra minutes of battery life, Schiller said.

The Xs features an improved dual-camera system, with true-tone flash and new sensors with "bigger, deeper pixels" for better Portrait mode photos, Schiller said. The front-facing camera is twice as fast and works with a dot projector to create depth in photography and enable Face ID technology.

Apple is also rolling out its largest handset to date: the iPhone Xs Max with a 6.5-inch OLED screen. It runs on the biggest battery Apple has ever put in a phone, Schiller said, and will last an hour and a half longer.