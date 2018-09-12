Apple's new iPhones start at $749 for XR model, $999 for Xs and $1,099 for Xs Max

Apple just unveiled its newest iPhones: the iPhone XR starting at $749, iPhone Xs starting at $999 and iPhone Xs Max starting at $1,099.
The iPhone Xs is water-resistant and comes with a 5.8-inch OLED screen — the same dimensions as last year's iPhone X — Apple's head of marketing Phil Schiller, announced at the company's annual September product unveiling Wednesday. The new handset is the sequel to the company's 10th anniversary iPhone X announced at last year's product event, and extends Apple's high-end product line.