Apple's new iPhones start at $749 for XR model, $999 for Xs and $1,099 for Xs Max

  • The iPhone Xs is water-resistant and comes with a 5.8-inch OLED screen.
  • Apple is also rolling out its largest handset to date: the iPhone Xs Max with a 6.5-inch OLED screen.
  • Apple also unveiled a new Watch, the Series 4, with a larger screen and new health features.
Apple just unveiled its newest iPhones: the iPhone XR starting at $749, iPhone Xs starting at $999 and iPhone Xs Max starting at $1,099.

The iPhone Xs is water-resistant and comes with a 5.8-inch OLED screen — the same dimensions as last year's iPhone X — Apple's head of marketing Phil Schiller, announced at the company's annual September product unveiling Wednesday. The new handset is the sequel to the company's 10th anniversary iPhone X announced at last year's product event, and extends Apple's high-end product line.

Phil Schiller, senior vice president of worldwide marketing at Apple Inc., speaks at an Apple event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on September 12, 2018 in Cupertino, California. 
The iPhone Xs offers a new processor for faster performance, storage space up to 512 GB, improved display for better color representation and a new gold color. It'll offer 30 extra minutes of battery life, Schiller said.

The Xs features an improved dual-camera system, with true-tone flash and new sensors with "bigger, deeper pixels" for better Portrait mode photos, Schiller said. The front-facing camera is twice as fast and works with a dot projector to create depth in photography and enable Face ID technology.

Apple is also rolling out its largest handset to date: the iPhone Xs Max with a 6.5-inch OLED screen. It runs on the biggest battery Apple has ever put in a phone, Schiller said, and will last an hour and a half longer.

Both phones will offer dual SIM capability that allows users to have two phone numbers on the same phone — for work and home lines, or international travel, for example.

A third new model, the iPhone XR, comes in colorful aluminum finishes and features a 6.1-inch, edge-to-edge LCD display. Similar to the X and Xs, it runs on faster processors and offers enhanced camera settings. The battery will last an hour and half longer than the battery in the iPhone 8 Plus, Schiller said.

The company will continue to sell the iPhone 7 and 8 generations, starting at $499 and $599 respectively.

Apple's annual September event — held Wednesday at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's campus — serves as the introduction to upgraded gadgets before inventory hits the shelves. This year's unveiling was rumored to be impressive even by Apple's standards.

Analysts and news outlets are expecting upgrades to nearly every Apple product line.

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple's new Watch, the Series 4, will ship with better fitness tracking and new health features, Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams announced Wednesday. The screen is 30 percent larger than the last Watch generation, core apps have been updated and redesigned, and users can customize a brand new watch face.

Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif.
The new Watch comes with advanced heart monitors, and can detect and alert emergency contacts when the wearer falls and doesn't get up.

The new Watch Series 4 starts at $399 — $499 for a Watch with cellular connectivity — and is available to order starting Friday. Apple is also dropping the Watch Series 3 price tag to $279.

Jeff Williams, Apple's chief operating officer, speaks about the Apple Watch Series 4 at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce new Apple products Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, in Cupertino, Calif. 
In past years, Apple has kept the livestream of the event close to the vest, limited to viewing in the Safari browser on Apple products. But the company has partnered with Twitter this year to stream the announcements on the social media platform.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

U.S. President Donald Trump (C) greets Apple CEO Tim Cook (L) and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella before a meeting of the American Technology Council in the State Dining Room of the White House
