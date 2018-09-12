Apple adds heart monitoring to Apple Watch

Apple just announced a new Watch called Apple Watch Series 4.

The new Apple Watch comes with a larger, edge-to-edge screen, giving it the biggest facelift since its launch in 2014. The screen is 30 percent larger than the previous version while the device itself has become thinner.

But the bigger focus was put on the new Watch's ability to play the role of a medical device. The new Watch comes with a new health sensor that lets you take an electrocardiogram, or "ECG," that measures the heart's rhythm and notifies you if it detects the presence of atrial fibrillation. It is now able to detect falls and automatically initiate an emergency call, as well.

"The Apple Watch has become an intelligent guardian for your health," Apple COO Jeff Williams said.

Apple also announced that it's received clearance from the FDA in the US to be used as a medical device. That was followed by a new partnership announcement by the FDA to build two mobile medial apps that work on the Apple Watch.

One of the apps uses electrocardiogram and is designed to detect the presence of atrial fibrillation, while the other is capable of screening for certain heart rhythm disorders suggestive of atrial fibrillation.

"Consumers are now empowered to take more control of their own health information to make better informed decisions about their medical care and healthy living," said FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb in a statement.