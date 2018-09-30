Monzo has won over an increasing number of plaudits, and customers, since setting up business in 2015.

And now the start-up challenger bank has topped LinkedIn's "Top 25 U.K. Start-Ups" rankings for the second-year running.

Other companies in the financial sphere to make the list's top 10 include Revolut and ClearBank.

To be eligible, businesses must be no older than seven years, have at least 50 employees and be privately held.

To compile its top start-ups, LinkedIn analyzed the actions of its 550 million-plus users, to distinguish the level of employee growth a company has, along with jobseeker interest, engagement and ability to attract top talent from popular firms featured on its top companies list.

CNBC takes a look at which start-ups have charmed the U.K.'s labor force this year and scored a place in LinkedIn's top 10.

10. Talentful

Global Headcount: 65+

Headquarters: Soho, London

Talentful was set-up in 2015 to help companies who want to scale up and improve their hiring strategies. Its clients have included Trainline, King.com and Amazon's Audible.

With its own group of skilled workers and a determination to redefine recruitment, Talentful knows what it takes to hire the right employee, so those who want a job at the firm will need to be prepared. Perks at its London office include subsidized gym membership and flexible working hours.