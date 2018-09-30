VISIT CNBC.COM

The top 10 British start-ups to work for in 2018, according to LinkedIn

Monzo has won over an increasing number of plaudits, and customers, since setting up business in 2015.

And now the start-up challenger bank has topped LinkedIn's "Top 25 U.K. Start-Ups" rankings for the second-year running.

Other companies in the financial sphere to make the list's top 10 include Revolut and ClearBank.

To be eligible, businesses must be no older than seven years, have at least 50 employees and be privately held.

To compile its top start-ups, LinkedIn analyzed the actions of its 550 million-plus users, to distinguish the level of employee growth a company has, along with jobseeker interest, engagement and ability to attract top talent from popular firms featured on its top companies list.

CNBC takes a look at which start-ups have charmed the U.K.'s labor force this year and scored a place in LinkedIn's top 10.

10. Talentful

Global Headcount: 65+
Headquarters: Soho, London

Talentful was set-up in 2015 to help companies who want to scale up and improve their hiring strategies. Its clients have included Trainline, King.com and Amazon's Audible.

With its own group of skilled workers and a determination to redefine recruitment, Talentful knows what it takes to hire the right employee, so those who want a job at the firm will need to be prepared. Perks at its London office include subsidized gym membership and flexible working hours.

9. Blockchain

Global Headcount: 100+
Headquarters: London

One of the "most trusted and fastest-growing" crypto companies, cryptocurrency wallet provider Blockchain aims to help people and institutions access cryptocurrencies in a simple, yet secure manner. Since launching in 2011, Blockchain has enticed several investors including Virgin and Google Ventures, and currently operates in 140 countries and hosts 28 million-plus wallets.

Inside the start-up, London staff are entitled to perks such as a catered team lunch three times each week, flexible work schedule and an "unlimited vacation policy" that allows employees to "take time when you need it".

Courtesy of Blockchain

8. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty

Global Headcount: 750+
Headquarters: London

Following more than two decades in the fashion and beauty business, in 2013 Charlotte Tilbury established her own eponymous brand that offers consumers products that focus on skincare and make-up. It has millions of social media followers and several celebrities model her products, including Kate Moss, Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman.

For those interested in a role at the company, the brand looks for those want to "challenge the status quo of the beauty industry."

7. Improbable

Global Headcount: 300+
Headquarters: London

Founded in 2012, tech group Improbable has a mission to "power previously unmakeable games and answer previously unanswerable questions." It has created SpatialOS, a cloud-based platform that enables developers to construct, run and operate online games without the limits of traditional server architectures. Improbable aims to hire people who want to make an impact and create "extraordinary things."

Some of the firm's key corporate values include relentless humility, improvement over comfort and aiming for the impossible.

Improbable Co-Founder and CEO Herman Narula
Courtesy of Improbable
6. DAZN

Global Headcount: 500+
Headquarters: London

An on-demand streaming service set-up in 2015 to provide sports fanatics with affordable access to sport at any location and at any time, DAZN features some 20,000 live events annually.

Currently, the product is available in a handful of countries including Switzerland, Canada and Japan — but not in the U.K., despite being headquartered in London — and runs on connected devices including smartphones, tablets and game consoles. In August, the group signed its first global ambassador, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo, to promote the brand.

Tomohiro Ohsumi/Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

5. Skinnydip London

Global Headcount: 250+
Headquarters: London

With the brand's products located across London brick-and-mortar stores, as well as online, Skinnydip is all about "fast fashion," with an in-house design department promoting new styles frequently to ensure customers have access to the latest trends. Since founding its business in 2011, the retailer currently offers consumers a range of products, including bags, jewelry, eyewear and phone cases.

It is popular with those on social media, with Skinnydip's Instagram account alone boasting over half a million followers.

4. ClearBank

Global Headcount: 150+
Headquarters: London

Since the idea of the company was setup in 2014, ClearBank® is the U.K.'s fifth clearing bank and the first new one in over 250 years. It aims to disrupt the traditional system by using cloud-based technology process payments faster, more efficiently and cost-effectively. Its office lies in the heart of London's financial district inside the 30 St Mary Axe commercial skyscraper, informally known as "The Gherkin."

Workplace perks include pension and medical programs, and employee discounts.

Credit and Copyright, ClearBank® 2018

3. Revolut

Global Headcount: 400+
Headquarters: London

Fintech start-up Revolut currently serves more than 2 million people with offerings including current accounts, free international money transfers and money management technology. Since launching in 2015, it has executed over 150 million transactions.

Revolut has offices in cities including London, Singapore, New York and Moscow, and describes its teams as "special forces" who identify opportunities, strategize, execute and deliver. Staff in its London office have access to free dinners, a private pension plan and free premium subscriptions to its products.

Courtesy of Revolut 

2. Gymshark

Global Headcount: 150+
Headquarters: Solihull, West Midlands

Seen as one of the fastest-growing fitness apparel and accessories brands, Gymshark is devoted to bringing effective, innovative performance wear to its customers in 131 countries.

The sporting goods group was founded in 2012 and seeks employees who are "fearlessly progressive and consistently future-conscious," offering positions in several areas, including apparel, marketing and operations. While having a love for sport and staying healthy is important, Gymshark looks to employ "visionaries" who can engage with customers.

1. Monzo Bank

Global Headcount: 300+
Headquarters: London

Monzo has gained more than a million U.K. customers since it opened in 2015 and shows no signs of slowing down. With hopes to expand internationally, the digital bank offers customers an alternative to traditional banking with an easy-to-use mobile app, no added costs - to an extent - when using a credit card abroad and instant notifications of personal expenditure.

Monzo employees are entitled to a host of benefits, including the opportunity to select their own equipment, do in-office yoga and pilates, have a catered lunch twice a week, and receive a salary review every six months. Plus, on top of an annual 32 vacation days, staff can take an extra month of unpaid leave to pursue personal projects.

Courtesy of Monzo Bank 

For the full ranking of the U.K.'s Top 25 Start-Ups, head to LinkedIn.

