In her new role at Fox, she'll report to Fox chief legal and policy officer Viet Dinh. She'll also work closely with Fox's incoming CEO and chairman Lachlan Murdoch — the eldest son of 21st Century Fox and News Corp's founder Rupert Murdoch.

The announcement comes just three months after top Fox News exec Bill Shine took a role at the White House as Trump's assistant and deputy chief of staff for communications.

Hicks previously served as Trump's senior communications adviser. One of Trump's longest-serving aides, she had little political experience before becoming one of Trump's first campaign staffers.

Eight months into Trump's presidency, Hicks took over the position from Anthony Scaramucci, who served 10 days as White House communications director before being fired on July 31, 2017. At the time, Hicks was named the administration's interim communications director.

"Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years," President Donald Trump said in a statement in February after she announced her resignation. "She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future."

Here are eight things you may not know about Hicks.