Hope Hicks just got hired by Fox — here are 8 things you may not know about the former Trump aide 

Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's former top aides, is joining Fox as its new executive vice president and chief communications officer.

Fox is a spin-off company that will be created by 21 Century Fox's merger with Disney. She'll join next year, reports the New York Times, once the merger is complete.

The 29-year-old's new role comes nearly eight months after she first announced her plans to resign as White House communications director. She officially left that position in April.

In her new role at Fox, she'll report to Fox chief legal and policy officer Viet Dinh. She'll also work closely with Fox's incoming CEO and chairman Lachlan Murdoch — the eldest son of 21st Century Fox and News Corp's founder Rupert Murdoch.

The announcement comes just three months after top Fox News exec Bill Shine took a role at the White House as Trump's assistant and deputy chief of staff for communications.

Hicks previously served as Trump's senior communications adviser. One of Trump's longest-serving aides, she had little political experience before becoming one of Trump's first campaign staffers.

Eight months into Trump's presidency, Hicks took over the position from Anthony Scaramucci, who served 10 days as White House communications director before being fired on July 31, 2017. At the time, Hicks was named the administration's interim communications director.

"Hope is outstanding and has done great work for the last three years," President Donald Trump said in a statement in February after she announced her resignation. "She is as smart and thoughtful as they come, a truly great person. I will miss having her by my side but when she approached me about pursuing other opportunities, I totally understood. I am sure we will work together again in the future."

Here are eight things you may not know about Hicks.

She was among the youngest, highest-paid White House staffers in 2017

While working as an assistant to the president and director of strategic communications, Hicks was among the top 19 highest-paid Trump White House staffers in 2017.

She reportedly earned $179,700 that year, which made Hicks one of the six top-paid women in the White House (raking in just as much as Kellyanne Conway).

She has close ties to the Trump family

In 2012, Hicks worked for Hiltzik Strategies, the public relations firm that represented Ivanka Trump's luxury fashion lines at the time, reports the Hartford Courant. The same firm allowed her to work PR for the Trump real estate brand, immediately after which Trump asked Hicks to join his campaign.

As the Trump Organization's communications director, Ivanka Trump featured Hicks on her brand's style blog.

When Trump visited Mar-a-Lago in 2016, Hicks' family traveled to visit as well, The New York Times reports.

In 2017, Hicks joined Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump for Shabbat dinner at their Kalorama mansion, Politico reports.

She didn't think she would be in politics...

Hicks was named to the 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 list and says she knew very little about politics prior to the Trump campaign. She adds that running Trump's campaign and working in D.C. politics are "two totally different things."

"I think now, being a novice is much more jarring to me than being a novice on a campaign because there are so many people that are new to it, you're all sort of trying to figure everything out as it comes to you whether you know what you have experience in or not," she tells Forbes.

"If I hadn't gotten involved in the campaign I would've hopefully still be working at the Trump organization in a corporate capacity for such a wonderful family and they built an incredible company and it was an honor to serve them in these different ways," she says.

...but communications and politics run in the family

Paul Hicks, her father, once worked as chief of staff for Republican U.S. representative Stewart McKinney. However, he turned to the private sector to become a regional CEO for Ogilvy public relations, a leading communications executive for the National Football League and most recently a sports communications manager with the NFL as a client, the Hartford Courant reports.

Hicks' late grandfather was also a top public relations figure for Texaco.

Trump has special nicknames for her

While Trump calls her "Hopester," she continues to call him "Mr. Trump," reports Politico. The New York Times also reported that she at one point had a thank you note from Trump above her Trump Tower desk: "Hopie — You're the greatest!"

She used to model

With the likes of past models Melania and Ivanka Trump in the White House, it's notable that Hicks was also once a model.

At 11, she and her sister were hired for a Ralph Lauren campaign, the Hartford Courant reports. As a teen, Hicks also modeled for Ford, according to The New York Times.

Some call her the "Trump Whisperer"

Some say Trump relied on Hicks like no one else and that she was one a few few people who understood Trump's moods. Hicks is seen as one of a few people who understand Trump's moods. Some even said she was like "a security blanket" for the president.

She could potentially write quite the tell-all

Hicks has an English degree from Southern Methodist University. That training could be put to use in a book about her experiences working for Trump. In fact, once she was named press secretary, her mother reportedly encouraged her to write a book similar to the novel "Primary Colors" about Bill Clinton's first campaign. Hicks reportedly responded, "You have no idea."

This is an updated version of a previously published story.

