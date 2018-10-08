Fox hires former Trump aide Hope Hicks as top communications officer

Months after leaving the White House, Hope Hicks will head to Fox to become its new chief communications officer.

Hicks is best known as one of President Donald Trump's most trusted aides. She served as White House communications director and director of strategic communications for Trump until she left in April of this year.

The company, which will be spun off after Disney completes its takeover of 21st Century Fox, will be home to Fox News, the conservative-leaning news and commentary network. Trump is an outspoken fan of Fox News, often promoting their programming on his Twitter feed.

Hicks' move represents a swap of sorts. After she left the White House, former Fox News executive Bill Shine took over a role similar to hers, as deputy chief of staff for communications.

