Disney parks are known to contain "secrets," like a hotel suite inside Cinderella's Castle in Disney World and a hidden menu at Disney Springs. They also offer a $15,000 dinner at Disneyland, and you can only have it at 21 Royal.

21 Royal, which opened in January 2017, is a private space that can be booked for the expensive and fancy dining experience. "Imagine a home designed by Walt and Lillian Disney in the 1960s, a place they where they would host family and friends, or even celebrities and dignitaries," Matt Ellingson, manager and sommelier at 21 Royal, tells CNBC Make It.

The dinner costs a flat fee of $15,000, according to Disney. Each booking can accommodate 12 people, so the cost comes out to $1,250 a person at full occupancy. The cost of the seven-course meal covers tax, gratuity, wine pairings and cocktails. The full experience, Ellington says, includes park-hopper admission tickets for up to 12 people (a one-day ticket costs $185), valet parking at Grand California Hotel & Spa and private, after-dinner entertainment overlooking the Rivers of America.

"It's refined, it's private and it's filled with Disney storytelling and surprises."