For its 50th anniversary, Mattel's Hot Wheels partnered with Chevrolet to make a life-size Hot Wheels car in July, and now the company has teamed up with fashion brand Puma to create a Hot Wheels sneaker for $130.

The Puma RS-X silhouette, part of Puma's new RS-X line, is a custom sneaker inspired by Hot Wheels' anniversary edition Camaro toy car released in 2018 and "The Boneshaker," an open-roof toy car released in 2006.