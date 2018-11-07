For ex-Formula One (F1) world champion Nico Rosberg, the thrill-seeking environment of motor sports taught him a lot of valuable lessons — ones that can also be applied to his current role as a tech investor.

"The Formula One world really is the most extreme form of needing to make quick decisions under pressure," said Rosberg, the 2016 Formula One world champion, at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon, explaining how all these transferable skills he's learned are very useful in the business arena.

"As a Formula One driver, you're pushing the boundaries all the time."

Speaking Tuesday during a conversation about "decision making in fast paced environments," the retired driver-turned-investor explained to CNBC's Karen Tso how vital an ingredient preparation was when making decisions on the spot.

"The most important thing to help you make that right decision under pressure is all the preparation that goes into it beforehand. It's a discipline going into it, the details, its marginal gains also. Every little thing counts. Eventually, if you put it all together, you'll make more and more right decisions."