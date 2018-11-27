3 easy ways to get your savings back on track after Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday was one of the busiest shopping days of 2018 as consumers opted to spend record amounts online: Those sales rose nearly 25 percent and crossed a whopping $6 billion, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracked transactions at 80 of the top 100 U.S. retailers.

And Cyber Monday sales were even more impressive: Industry estimates report online sales were on track to bring in a record $7.9 billion, an increase of 19.3 percent from a year ago.

If you, like many Americans, got caught up in the frenzy and spent more than you planned,now is a great time to get your savings back on track heading into the new year.

Here are three simple, but effective, ways to set aside money for a possible emergency or upcoming expense, or simply for the future.