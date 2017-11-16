Here’s the No. 1 thing Americans would sacrifice to afford more holiday shopping

The holiday season is almost here and Americans are ready to spend. In fact, more than 53 percent say they would give up going out to eat if it meant they could afford more shopping.

And dining out is one of their favorite things to do.

The data comes from Student Loan Hero, which conducted a survey of more than 1,000 Americans on their holiday shopping plans. Overall, 21 percent of the respondents say they would set spending limits on entertainment or travel in order to rein in holiday-related costs.

In addition to giving up some fast-casual meals, 49 percent say they'd give up vacationing and 43 percent would give up drinking. But a few luxury items aren't all they're willing to sacrifice.