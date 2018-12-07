"In general, infertility is defined as not being able to get pregnant (conceive) after one year (or longer) of unprotected sex. Because fertility in women is known to decline steadily with age, some providers evaluate and treat women aged 35 years or older after 6 months of unprotected sex," the CDC says on its website. In the United States, about 12 percent of women between the ages of 15 and 44 have trouble either getting pregnant or carrying a pregnancy to term, the CDC says, with men contributing to a couple's infertility in about one third of those cases.

Fertility is big business: In 2016, the global fertility services market was valued at $16.8 billion in 2016, according to a report published by Allied Market Research. By 2023, it's expected to be worth $31 billion.

Yet, according to FertilityIQ, a digital database for information about fertility benefits and treatments, in 2018, only about 250 U.S. employers offer some sort of fertility benefit (including companies like Bain, Boston Consulting Group, Chanel, Bank of America, Spotify, Unilever, News Corporation and Gates Foundation), though that is a 10 percent increase from last year and will go up again in 2019. In 2017, reports FertilityIQ, 63 percent of people who underwent IVF fertility treatments had zero coverage.

That's problematic because of the high expense of treatments. Progyny puts the average the cost of a "successful outcome" (which Progyny defines as a pregnancy) at $70,000. This estimate is based on Progyny's internal data, company spokesperson Selena Yang tells CNBC Make It.

According to Progyny, the typical "road to pregnancy" involves an average of three intrauterine insemination (IUI) treatments (a procedure where a sperm is placed inside a woman's uterus, thereby increasing the chances of fertilization), the medications for those treatments, and two in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles (where an embryo is implanted in the lining of the uterus), as well as the corresponding associated medications, Yang says.

FertilityIQ says IVF costs are "now comfortably above" $20,000 for a single cycle of treatment "in every major American city" (costs are lower in smaller cities) and it takes an average of two IVF cycles to become pregnant, the research company says. (Fertility IQ data is the result of information provided by over 10,000 verified IVF patients in the United States. It only considers IVF, medication and pre-authorizations as fertility benefits worth tracking as rates of success with other treatments, like IUI, are very low, according to FertilityIQ co-founder Jake Anderson-Bialis.)

"Even for couples that have good jobs, that burden is too high. As a result, probably around half the people who would like fertility treatment don't get treatment because they can't afford it. Without employer sponsorship ... those couples will never pursue treatment because it is just too expensive — beyond the means of most people," Schlanger tells CNBC Make It.

Even with traditional health insurance coverage, there are often dollar maximums, so coverage be used up before treatment is over or people may be be forced to elect less expensive and potentially less effective treatments.

With Progyny, the employer can cover "most of" the costs of fertility treatments for an employee, though there's often a deductible or co-insurance payment, Yang says. Progyny says all services and treatments offered by its network are covered, so coverage doesn't run out mid-treatment. Patients also get a fertility specialist to guide them through the process, Yang says.

Additionally, with Progyny, patients don't require a pre-authorization.

"With Progyny, whether you are gay, straight, single, partnered you can access the benefit. Traditional insurers and benefits manager[s] are imprisoned by a thinking that only partnered women should be able to access the benefit — which is retrograde beyond belief," Anderson-Bialis tells CNBC Make It.