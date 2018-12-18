Billionaire Bill Gates: 3 strategies to deal with anxiety over the world's big problems

Fundamentally, Harari makes the case for meditation as the key route to calm in the turbulent 21st century, according to Gates.

"Of course [Harari] isn't suggesting that the world's problems will vanish if enough of us start sitting in the lotus position and chanting om," writes Gates. "But he does insist that life in the 21st century demands mindfulness—getting to know ourselves better and seeing how we contribute to suffering in our own lives."

Indeed, meditation has become a popular trend among C-suite executives. Bridgewater Associates' founder, co-chief investment officer and co-chairman Ray Dalio has said the calm of "Transcendental Meditation has probably been the single most important reason for whatever success I've had." And Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff also relies on meditation. He told The New York Times, "I'm trying to listen deeply, and the beginner's mind is informing me to step back, so that I can create what wants to be, not what was. I know that the future does not equal the past. I know that I have to be here in the moment."

As for Gates, he used to think meditation was "a woo-woo thing tied somehow to reincarnation" he said in another December blog post. Now, however, he's more informed. He and his wife, Melinda, meditate two or three times a week for 10 minutes at a time. "We use comfortable chairs; there's no way I could do the lotus position," the 63-year old billionaire says.

"This is easy to mock," says Gates, "but as someone who's taking a course on mindfulness and meditation, I found it compelling."