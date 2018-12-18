Billionaire Bill Gates: 3 strategies to deal with anxiety over the world's big problems

Modern life provides many reasons to worry, from terrorism to climate change to robots stealing people's jobs.
Billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recommends a three-part strategy for dealing with what can feel like an onslaught of existential dread: Be selective with what you worry about, think about the a situation in the long view and meditate.
Gates pulled these recommendations from his reading of "21 Lessons for the 21st Century," a book by historian and author Yuval Noah Harari, and shared his thoughts in a December blog post.
Harari's book, says Gates, shares "a useful framework for confronting" fears in the modern age.
I'm a fan of everything @harari_yuval has written, and his latest book is no exception.
Managing that stress might mean shifting your mindset, but doing so will help you put your energy where it can be most productive, says Gates. Here are three recommendations for managing anxiety from Gates' review of Harari's latest book.