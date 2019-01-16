The 28-year-old who won $5 on 'Deal or No Deal' knows exactly how he's going to use it

When people compete for money on a televised game show like "Deal or No Deal," they have the chance to walk away with as much as $1 million. Luis Green was not that lucky.

After rejecting a $330,000 offer in favor of taking a chance on another briefcase, the 28-year-old from Jacksonville, Florida, went home having won a pre-tax total of only $5.

And he knows exactly how he's going to use it.

"I'm not going to spend it," he tells CNBC Make It. "I'm actually going to put it on a frame and keep it." And "who knows," he says, maybe down the road, one of his children could use it as motivation if they ever get the chance to try to redeem him on the show.

"Like, 'See, this is what my dad won. I'm not trying to leave with this.'"