A 'Deal or No Deal' contestant who won $108,000 says she'll spend most of it on ice cream

When people win money on a game show like "Deal or No Deal," they often dream of spending it on a new home or dream vacation. Ally Teixeira plans to use her winnings on ice cream.

More specifically, she'll use it to help fund Karma Ice Kreme, a dairy-free frozen dessert start up she founded about two years ago with her friend and business partner, Jeanette Murillo.

"I've been vegan for seven or eight years now," Teixeira tells CNBC Make It, "so I don't eat any dairy. But "finding ice cream has always been important to me." That's why "a majority of the money is going to our business," she says, "to get us going and get us started.

"It's going to fund our lease to manufacture the product, our ice cream maker … and other equipment you need to get started, the packaging and different things like that."