Google's wildly popular goal-setting tool is absolutely free–and it's so easy, your kids could use it

On the surface, the act of setting goals seems so simple. Lose 10 pounds? That'd be nice. Read at least one book every month? Warren Buffett would approve. Leave the office by 6 p.m. every day? That means more time for family. No checking emails during weekends? Keep 'em coming…
But many of us complicate the way we set our goals — we end up obsessing over a variety of layers, like focusing too heavily on the results, expecting to reach them overnight or worrying about it will interfere with our work life.