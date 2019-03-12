This is the happiest city in America — and it isn't in California or Hawaii

If pursuing happiness is a life goal, you might want to consider moving to Plano, Texas. A new analysis by WalletHub has ranked it as the happiest city for 2019.

In a report released Monday, the personal finance site ranked the happiest cities in America based across three key dimensions — emotional and physical well-being, income and employment and community and environment — looking at 31 key indicators, ranging from depression rate to income growth.

Plano, about a half-hour drive north of Dallas, had solid scores in all three dimensions, with a seventh place ranking in emotional and physical well-being, sixth place ranking in income and employment and an eighth place ranking in community and environment.

Irvine, California, south of Los Angeles in Orange County, came in second place with a 14th place ranking in emotional and physical well-being, 11th place ranking in income and employment and an fifth place ranking in community and environment.

The third happiest city, Madison, Wisconsin, scored a third place ranking in emotional and physical well-being, 14th place ranking in income and employment and a seventh place ranking in community and environment.

These are the 10 happiest cities, according to WalletHub.

1. Plano, Texas

2. Irvine, California

3. Madison, Wisconsin

4. Fremont, California

5. Huntington Beach, California

6. Fargo, North Dakota

7. Grand Prairie, Texas

8. San Jose, California

9. Scottsdale, Arizona

10. San Francisco, California

Meanwhile, falling to the bottom of WalletHub's ranking are Charleston, West Virginia (ranked 180); Toledo, Ohio (ranked 181); and Detroit, Michigan (ranked 182).

Other findings of interest include: Burlington, Vermont ranked as the city with the fewest working hours and Anchorage, Alaska had the most. San Francisco ranked as the city with the highest income growth and Gulfport, Mississippi had the lowest. Overland Park, Kansas ranked as the city with the highest adequate sleep rate, while Detroit, Michigan had the lowest.

WalletHub looked at 182 of the country's largest cities, including 150 of the most populated in the U.S., plus at least two of the most populated in each state. You can find WalletHub's full report here.

