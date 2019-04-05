It costs over $70,000 a year to go to Harvard—but here's how much students actually pay

College tuition prices have skyrocketed over the past several decades, a situation that's contributed to record-breaking levels of student debt. According to the Federal Reserve, Americans owed over $1.5 trillion in student loans in the fourth quarter of 2018.

But tuition rates and published sticker prices are not entirely indicative of the cost of college today.

Private non-profit, four-year schools have some of the highest four-year graduation rates and graduate some of the highest-earning students — but they also have the biggest sticker prices.

During the 2018-2019 school year, the reported tuition at private non-profit four-year schools was an average $35,830. But in reality, many students end up paying far less after grants and scholarships are factored in. The average net price of tuition and fees in 2019 is $14,610.

And that applies even at ratified institutions like Harvard University. Though tuition at Harvard is $47,730, and the cost of attendance can be as much as $78,200, many students end up paying significantly less.