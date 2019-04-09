New York City topped U.S. News' list as the place with the worst commute. The densely populated city has lengthy average commute times of about 35.6 minutes on average.

"Many people who move to a new metro area are doing so for the job opportunities, and a long commute is considered the trade-off to living in a major city with high-paying jobs. It's no surprise that some of the strongest job markets are in high-density areas like New York City, Washington, D.C. or San Francisco," Devon Thorsby, real estate editor at U.S. News tells CNBC Make It. "The more people that live and work in an area, however, the longer it typically takes for a person to get to work."

"Of course, not everyone loves the idea of spending 40 minutes in a gridlock or changing trains to get to work. Some consumers even consider a long commute as a deal breaker when it comes to moving, and opt for a place with a lower median annual salary to help boost that work-life balance. For this, we look at both the median salary and average commute time separately."

Over the past several decades, the average commute time for Americans has modestly but steadily increased. According to the U.S. Census, in 1990 the average commute time was less than 22 minutes. Today, Americans spend just over 26 minutes commuting to work each way.

These four extra minutes spent on commuting equates to eight minutes a day (4 x 2) round trip, 40 (8 x 5) extra minutes each week and 2,080 (40 x 52) extra minutes of commuting each year. This means that commuters now are spending 34.6 more hours in transit — a whole work week — than workers in the 1990s.

This modest but still significant increase in commute times has a significant impact on workers. Vox's Kimberly Mas points out that commuting has been linked to obesity, stress, anxiety, depression, higher blood pressure, higher rates of divorce, neck and back pain and shorter lifespans.

