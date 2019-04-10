Tony Robbins: Millennials, you have the 2 things you need to retire rich

Retiring rich may be more possible than you think.

Especially if you're young, you don't even need to make a lot of money to end up wealthy, says Tony Robbins, a self-made millionaire and the best-selling author of "Money: Master the Game." If you consistently set aside a portion of your earnings, whether you make $40,000 or $100,000, and let it grow over time, you could end up with a seven-figure portfolio.

If you're just starting out in the workforce, "you have the greatest gift on earth: time and compounding," he says. All millennials need to do is to use those advantages, he says, adding: "When they asked Warren Buffett, 'What made you a wealthy man? He said, 'Good genetics, time and compounding.'"

How exactly can these ingredients — time and compounding — help you build your net worth? For starters, it's important to understand how compounding works.