Whether you use Siri, rely on Alexa or have a Roomba, there's no escaping the fact that robots are part of our daily lives now. It's not a bad thing that we can automate some of life's most mundane, tedious tasks.

Did you know that you could also get robots to help you with your finances? Whether they look like Silicon Valley tech start-ups or they're owned by old-school, traditional financial firms, robo-advisors have joined the mainstream. They are an appealing investment solution, especially if you're new to investing and don't know where to start.

Before deciding to use an automated investment solution, you should consider if it's the best choice for you. Whether or not you are a beginning investor is one factor, but there are also other pros and cons of using a robo-advisor that depend on your unique situation and goals.