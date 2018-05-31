As such, many organizations have taken notice and increased the availability of company-sponsored non-qualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans. While corporate executives have several retirement vehicles available to them, such as a 401(k) plans, there are limits on the amount that can be contributed in a given year. As an additional option, executives might consider NQDCs.

Significant wealth may be created in NQDC plans, where assets have the opportunity to compound tax-free and investment options are frequently attractive. Two times a year corporate executives are offered the option of deferring a portion of their compensation in order to put away money for their retirement in these plans. The June 30 deadline for deferring variable or incentive compensation for this year is rapidly approaching, so it's important to start examining the issue now.

More from Investor Toolkit:

Should you pay off that mortgage before retirement?

Choose carefully the 'trusted contact' your advisors ask for

Company pensions may be making a comeback

Basic modeling shows that assets invested inside a deferred compensation plan for 10 years would grow 1.86 percent more annually than the same amount invested for the same period receiving identical returns.

It is important to remember there are always risks associated with investing, as well as eventual tax payments. As such, below are six ways to help determine whether deferring compensation is a good choice for you: