We're in a 'housing recession,' experts say. Here's what that means for homeowners, sellers and buyers

'Homeowners are in a very comfortable position'

"Prices are still rising in nearly all markets across the country … and inventory is improving slightly, but not greatly so," Yun told CNBC. "Homeowners are in a very comfortable position financially, in terms of their housing wealth," Yun said. He also recently said that homeowners are "absolutely not" in a recession. Sales of existing homes were down in July by 20.2% to 4.8 million properties from 6 million a year earlier, according to NAR. However, the median price last month was $403,800, up 10.8% from July 2021.

With interest rates roughly double where they were six months ago, buyers have had more trouble qualifying for loans or affording higher rates. "I am seeing homebuyers cancel a contract if their payment is just a little bit higher than what they expected — I'm talking about $100," said Al Bingham, a mortgage loan officer with Momentum Loans in Sandy, Utah. "Homebuyers are very cautious right now."

Buyers may encounter 'a more balanced market'

For buyers, the slowdown in demand is generally good news, experts say. "Buyers should expect a little better price negotiation possibility," Yun said. "Last year, they were at the mercy of whatever sellers were asking … and there were multiple offers. Buyers may not face that now." While it depends on the specific market, there's more of a chance that buyers will see more normal buying experiences. In some places, the slowdown means less competition and more likelihood that sellers will accept offers that come with contingencies — such as the buyer must sell their own home first. "We're seeing contingencies be accepted and that wasn't happening," said Stephen Rinaldi, president and founder of Rinaldi Group, a mortgage broker based near Philadelphia. "We'll probably see a more balanced market."

Sellers 'need to be realistic'