These 10 U.S. real estate markets are cooling the fastest: Here's what to know if you're a prospective buyer

After staggering growth during the pandemic, the U.S. housing market is starting to cool — and it's happening fastest along the West Coast.

The quickest-cooling real estate market is San Jose, California, according to a new Redfin analysis, which ranked U.S. metropolitan markets based on median sales prices, year-over-year inventory changes and other factors between February and May 2022.

Six of the top 10 markets are in California, including three in the Bay Area, with four other Western cities rounding out the list.

By comparison, Albany, New York, was the slowest-cooling housing market, followed by El Paso, Texas, and Bridgeport, Connecticut, Redfin's analysis found.

One of the top reasons for cooling throughout the country is rising interest rates, which have triggered "the affordability factor," said Melissa Cohn, regional vice president at William Raveis Mortgage.

Indeed, costlier areas, such as Northern California, where homes may easily sell for $1 million to $1.5 million or higher, have been harder hit by 30-year fixed mortgage rates approaching 6%, the report found.

For example, if you're buying a million-dollar home with a 20% down payment, your monthly mortgage payment may be roughly $5,750 with a 6% interest rate, depending on taxes and homeowner's insurance, which is $1,400 higher than with a 3% interest rate, according to the report.