Rate resets on 9.62% interest, taxes, inherited assets: Experts weigh in on 3 tricky questions about Series I bonds

Getty Images

Still, there are nuances to consider before piling money into these assets. Here are answers to some of the trickier I bond questions.

1. How does the interest rate on I bonds work?

I bond returns have two parts: a fixed rate and a variable rate, which changes every six months based on the consumer price index. The U.S. Department of the Treasury announces new rates on the first business day of May and November every year. With inflation rising over the past year, the variable rates have jumped, increasing to an 7.12% annual rate in November and 9.62% in May. However, the initial six-month rate window depends on your purchase date. For example, if you bought I bonds on July 1, you'll receive the 9.62% annual rate through Dec. 31, 2022. After that, you'll begin earning the annual rate announced in November.

2. How do I pay taxes on I bond interest?

While I bond interest avoids state and local levies, you're still on the hook for federal taxes. There are two options for covering the bill: reporting interest every year on your tax return or deferring until you redeem the I bond. While most people defer, the choice depends on several factors, explained Tommy Lucas, a CFP and enrolled agent at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo in Orlando, Florida.

All of these decisions come back to the ultimate purpose of this investment. Tommy Lucas Financial advisor at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo

For example, if you opt to pay taxes on your I bond interest every year before receiving the proceeds, you'll need another source of income to cover those levies. However, if you've earmarked those funds to pay for education expenses, the interest is tax-exempt, so paying levies annually doesn't make sense, he said. "All of these decisions come back to the ultimate purpose of this investment," Lucas added.

3. What happens to my I bonds if I die?

When you create a TreasuryDirect account to buy I bonds, it's important to add what's known as a beneficiary designation, naming who inherits the assets if you pass away. Without this designation, it becomes more challenging for loved ones to collect the I bonds, and may require the time and expense of going through probate court, depending on the I bond amount, Sestok explained.