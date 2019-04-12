Top 10 cities LGBT travelers are booking for Gay Pride this year, according to Orbitz

There are more than 150 cities across America that celebrate Gay Pride, with events like concerts (like New York City's famous Dance on the Pier with past singers like Cher), marches (like the annual Trans March in Atlanta), parades (like Capital Pride in Washington D.C.) and all-night parties (like Overboard LBC on the Queen Mary cruise ship in Long Beach, California).

And 2019 is a big year — it's the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan, New York, when members of the LGBT community stood up against police raids to fight for their rights. The clash spurred the gay rights movement and the first gay pride celebration took place there a year later.

Orbitz, a travel booking site and the first online travel company to launch a microsite dedicated to LGBT travel, according to Travel Pulse, recently pulled data and did an online survey to determine where LGBT travelers were booking this year for Gay Pride.

Here are the top 10 cities LGBT travelers are looking to book this year based on data compiled by Orbitz, along with the dates for each city's respective Gay Pride events. Festivities can last from a single day to a whole month, depending on the city.