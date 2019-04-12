VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

Top 10 cities LGBT travelers are booking for Gay Pride this year, according to Orbitz

New York Daily News Archive

There are more than 150 cities across America that celebrate Gay Pride, with events like concerts (like New York City's famous Dance on the Pier with past singers like Cher), marches (like the annual Trans March in Atlanta), parades (like Capital Pride in Washington D.C.) and all-night parties (like Overboard LBC on the Queen Mary cruise ship in Long Beach, California).

And 2019 is a big year — it's the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in Manhattan, New York, when members of the LGBT community stood up against police raids to fight for their rights. The clash spurred the gay rights movement and the first gay pride celebration took place there a year later.

Orbitz, a travel booking site and the first online travel company to launch a microsite dedicated to LGBT travel, according to Travel Pulse, recently pulled data and did an online survey to determine where LGBT travelers were booking this year for Gay Pride.

Here are the top 10 cities LGBT travelers are looking to book this year based on data compiled by Orbitz, along with the dates for each city's respective Gay Pride events. Festivities can last from a single day to a whole month, depending on the city.

1. Provincetown, Massachusetts, May 31 - June 3

2. St. Petersburg, Florida, June 21-23

3. Atlanta, October 11-13

4. Long Beach, California, May 18-19

5. New York City, June 1-30

6. Minneapolis, June 22-23

7. Columbus, Ohio, June 14-16

8. Miami, April 1-7

9. Houston, June 22

10. San Francisco, June 29-30

Data was collected from Orbitz pricing and demand information based on historical averages for flights and hotels booked during Pride event dates during 2017 and 2018, as well as travel intent based in search information collected during Pride event dates from 2018 to 2019. Orbitz also conducted a survey among 300 U.S. adults ages 18 to 44 fielded between March 11 and March 15, 2019. The survey asked questions like how far the respondent would plan to travel for a Pride event (42 percent said more than 50 miles), if a Pride-friendly destination impacts their decision on where to travel (74 percent), and top bucket list places to celebrate Pride.

Hotel searches for Pride weekends have increased by more than double digits when compared to 2018, according to Orbitz, in addition to an increase in flight searches and Pride package considerations.

Don't miss:

How 'RuPaul's Drag Race' helped mainstream drag culture — and spawned a brand bringing in millions

9 places in America you have to see in your lifetime

These are the top 10 most liveable cities in America

This 11-year-old drag kid encourages LGBTQ youth to be themselves
This 11-year-old drag kid encourages LGBTQ youth to be themselves   

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...