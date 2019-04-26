This NYC airport is getting a rooftop pool next to the runways—take a look

The infinity-edge pool will be on the roof of the new TWA Hotel , which is housed in the old Eero Saarinen-designed TWA Flight Center located in Terminal 5.

New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport, one of the 10 busiest airports in America now has an infinity pool with views of the runways.

Set in a 10,000-square-foot observation deck, the 63-foot-long pool will be open 365 days a year, including during New York's cold winters, when the water temperature will be heated to 100 degrees, according to TWA Hotel. The views include J.F.K.'s "Runway 4 Left/22 Right," which is 12,079 feet long and is used by airlines including American Airlines, JetBlue, Lufthansa and Delta.

But despite being so close to the action, "the hotel is located where the deck is surprisingly quiet," a spokesperson for TWA Hotel tells CNBC Make It.

The deck can host up to 300 people and food and beverages (including aviation-themed cocktails like "Mile High Spritz") will be offered by Gerber Group, a New York City-based hospitality and nightlife company (run by Rande Gerber, Cindy Crawford's husband).

Guests staying at the hotel can use the pool for free during their stay, and non-hotel guests can make reservations to use the pool with no fee, according to TWA Hotel.

The iconic TWA flight center was was built in 1962 and closed in 2001. Hotel development company MCR and Morse Development (which developed the High Line Hotel in Manhattan) turned the center into a hotel with 512 rooms, six restaurants and bars, one helmed by Michelin-starred chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and an Intelligentsia coffee bar and cocktail lounge. The entire TWA Hotel project cost $265 million, according to TWA Hotel.