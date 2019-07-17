Janelle Monáe blew hundreds of dollars on vintage clothes before she made it big

Shopping at thrift stores is typically pegged as a way to not only score unique clothing, but to save a bit of money. Rather than spending $40 on a new pair of jeans, you can scoop up a second-hand pair for less than $10.

But Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe, 33, says that before she made it big, combing through the racks for her next vintage find wasn't the money saver it was intended to be.

"If I had $500, I was spending half of it in the thrift store," Monáe tells CNBC Make It. "I wasn't saving my money."

The singer, actress and producer is known for her white and black androgynous style and playful ensembles. But she says it took years for her signature look to evolve, and as her fashion sense changed, she continued to buy more new-to-her items at thrift stores.

"That was my vice, I always wanted to have something different," she says. "You go through this store, you get something vintage — nobody's going to have this, right? But then you don't really have any money."