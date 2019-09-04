India's 25 best start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn

India's largest hospitality chain OYO not only does a good job of making guests feel at home in its global network of hotels and homes, it also manages to extend that feeling to its staff.

In fact, for the second year running, OYO Hotels and Homes ranks as the best start-up to work for in India.

The six-year-old company places top among LinkedIn's hottest Indian start-ups to work for in 2019. It is joined in the top 25 by start-ups covering a range of industries, from healthcare to e-learning, but all with the country's thriving tech scene at their cores.

To be considered for this year's list, companies had to be privately-held, be seven years or younger, and have 50 or more employees. They were then ranked based on LinkedIn user feedback across four pillars: Employment growth; engagement with employees; job interest; and ability to attract top talent from leading employers.

CNBC Make It takes a look at the full list of 25 most attractive start-ups in India right now.