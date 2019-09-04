India's 25 best start-ups to work for, according to LinkedIn

India's largest hospitality chain OYO not only does a good job of making guests feel at home in its global network of hotels and homes, it also manages to extend that feeling to its staff.
In fact, for the second year running, OYO Hotels and Homes ranks as the best start-up to work for in India.
The six-year-old company places top among LinkedIn's hottest Indian start-ups to work for in 2019. It is joined in the top 25 by start-ups covering a range of industries, from healthcare to e-learning, but all with the country's thriving tech scene at their cores.
To be considered for this year's list, companies had to be privately-held, be seven years or younger, and have 50 or more employees. They were then ranked based on LinkedIn user feedback across four pillars: Employment growth; engagement with employees; job interest; and ability to attract top talent from leading employers.
CNBC Make It takes a look at the full list of 25 most attractive start-ups in India right now.
25. Stanza Living — Hospitality
24. Smartworks — Real estate
23. Bizongo — Information technology
22. WhiteHat Jr — E-learning
21. Pristyn Care — Hospital and healthcare
20. StashFin — Financial services
19. Karza Technologies — Information technology
18. Digit Insurance — Insurance
17. Meesho — Internet
16. Simpl — Information technology
15. Nineleaps — Information technology
14. upGrad — E-learning
13. Dunzo — Internet
12. LBB - Little Black Book — Internet
11. Udaan — Internet
Global headcount: 85
Headquarters: Pune
Pune-headquartered interview preparation platform InterviewBit is a returnee to LinkedIn's top start-up list, moving up 12 places from last year. Designed especially for software engineers, the business provides support to job candidates via a range of practice questions and on-demand mentors. The company aims to double its headcount in the next 12 months.
Global headcount: 400
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Mfine is an artificial intelligence-powered healthcare app that provides users instant online access to medical advise. The quickly expanding two-year-old company offers healthcare and tech professionals a youthful and dynamic workplace.
Global headcount: 300
Headquarters: Mumbai
Three-year-old digital insurance platform Acko offers personalized policies based on user behavior. Based in Mumbai, the start-up has received tens of millions of dollars in funding, including from major companies like Amazon, and pledges an inclusive and motivating work environment.
Global headcount: 4,500
Headquarters: Gurugram
Returning to the top 10 for the second year is logistics business Rivigo. Its unique "driver relay model" helps to service major brands including Marks & Spencer and Maruti Suzuki. The five-year-old company boasts a culture of purpose, empathy and radical truth.
Global headcount: 75
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Joining the list for the first time this year is five-year-old data labeling platform Playment. Backed by investors including Y Combinator and Google Launchpad, the start-up attracts techies with its range of innovative projects including autonomous vehicles, drones and mapping. It also doesn't obsess over college degrees or employment history, saying: "Experiences per year is counter over years of experience."
Global headcount: 900
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Bengaluru-based electric scooter company Bounce has expanded quickly since its launch in 2014 to become the world's fastest growing bike sharing start-up. Today, it offers a varied range of job opportunities across finance, operations, engineering and product design. It is looking to create 5,500 new jobs in the coming months.
Global headcount: 480
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Payments platform Razorpay moves up five places this year to fourth position. The start-up was founded in Bangalore in 2014 to help businesses process payments and has since grown to a team of almost 500. In addition to receiving a good degree of project autonomy, employees also enjoy a range of benefits including games nights and staff outings. Plus, employees are invited to take over Razorpay's Instagram handle for a day and publicly express their opinion about the company.
Global headcount: 56
Headquarters: Bengaluru
Three-year-old internet company TapChief is a newcomer to LinkedIn's top start-ups list. The tech platform, which connects users with experts for professional advise, made the ranks this year for its strong emphasis on mentorship and career growth. The Bangalore-headquartered business also offers unlimited vacation and lets you bring your dog to the office.
Global headcount: 500
Headquarters: Bengaluru
A non-mover from last year is wellness start-up Cure.Fit, whose products and services range from fitness and nutrition to therapy and healthcare. The three-year-old company has made well-being central to its corporate culture, and offers flexible working hours, unlimited leave and even a food allowance.
Global headcount: 12,000
Headquarters: Gurugram
Securing top spot for the second year in a row is India's largest hospitality chain, OYO Hotels and Homes. Six years since it was founded by a 19-year-old tech entrepreneur, the start-up has become a decacorn — a start-up valued at more than $10 billion. It has also ventured into co-working, and expanded into Europe and the U.S.
The company has built entrepreneurialism into its bones. It empowers its staff — or so-called OYOpreneurs — with ownership of their own projects, and gives them access to benefits like employee stock options and childcare. The company is looking to hire over 10,000 people globally within the next year.
