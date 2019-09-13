Inside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Park Avenue duplex on sale for $27.5 million

The Park Avenue home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has had a price drop: The Manhattan duplex is now listed at $27.5 million.
The apartment was originally listed in September 2018 at $32.5 million. The price was then reduced to $29.5 million in January, according to Realtor.com.
The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom residence was built in 1929 by James T. Lee, grandfather of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, according to the listing. The home has since been renovated.
Take a look inside.
The residence has many living spaces, a formal dining room and a library.
The eat-in kitchen is large by New York City standards.
The master suite has a wood-burning fireplace, a dressing room and a bathroom with marble accents.
Mnuchin, who previously worked in finance, is worth $400 million, according to Forbes.
Listing agents Judy Kloner and Carol Lederman declined to comment on the property or price cut.
