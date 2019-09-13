Skip Navigation
logo
logo
logo
Success
Money
Work
Life
Video
CNBC.COM
Life

Inside Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Park Avenue duplex on sale for $27.5 million

VIDEO0:4200:42
Look inside Steven Mnuchin's Park Avenue duplex listed for $27.5 million
Life

The Park Avenue home of U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has had a price drop: The Manhattan duplex is now listed at $27.5 million.

The apartment was originally listed in September 2018 at $32.5 million. The price was then reduced to $29.5 million in January, according to Realtor.com.

The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom residence was built in 1929 by James T. Lee, grandfather of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, according to the listing. The home has since been renovated.

Take a look inside.

The residence has many living spaces, a formal dining room and a library.

Warburg Realty
Warburg Realty
Warburg Realty

The eat-in kitchen is large by New York City standards.

Warburg Realty
Warburg Realty

The master suite has a wood-burning fireplace, a dressing room and a bathroom with marble accents.

Warburg Realty
Warburg Realty

Mnuchin, who previously worked in finance, is worth $400 million, according to Forbes. 

Listing agents Judy Kloner and Carol Lederman declined to comment on the property or price cut.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

VIDEO0:5500:55
Inside Jackie Kennedy & Aristotle Onassis' former yacht, renting at $627,505 a week
Make It
make it

Stay in the loop

Get Make It newsletters delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

About Us

Learn more about the world of CNBC Make It

Learn More

Follow Us

CNBC.COM

© 2019 CNBC LLC. All Rights Reserved. A Division of NBC Universal

Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceContact