The US has more multi-millionaires than China, Japan and Germany combined

The United States remains the country with the highest number of "ultra high net worth" (UHNW) residents, defined as those with a net worth of $30 million or more, in the world. That's according to data firm Wealth-X, which recently released its seventh edition of the "World Ultra Wealth Report."

The U.S. is home to 81,340 UHNW individuals, accounting for 31% of the global ultra wealthy population. That's more than the next five countries combined, including second-ranked China, third-ranked Japan and fourth-ranked Germany.

Plus, one of America's biggest cities, New York, regained its status as the world's richest city, which was held by Hong Kong last year.

The top 10 countries accounted for 72% of the global ultra wealthy population, Wealth-X reports.