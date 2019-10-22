The 10 best universities in the world, according to US News & World Report

Today, U.S. News & World Report released its sixth annual Best Global Universities ranking. Universities in the United States earned eight of the top 10 spots, further solidifying America's reputation as home to some of the strongest schools in the world.

For their 2020 list, U.S. News evaluated 1,500 schools — an increase from the 1,250 schools evaluated last year — across 81 countries.

The ranking takes 13 different variables that measure academic research into consideration, including academic reputation, international collaboration, publications and citations. In order to gather information in these categories, U.S. News partnered with Clarivate Analytics to survey 26,810 professors, researchers, senior administrators, students and university employees from across the globe.

You can read more about U.S. News' methodology here.

Here are the 10 best global universities, according to U.S. News: