The 10 best universities in the world, according to US News & World Report

Students from Harvard Kennedy School cheer as they receive their degrees during the 360th Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Today, U.S. News & World Report released its sixth annual Best Global Universities ranking. Universities in the United States earned eight of the top 10 spots, further solidifying America's reputation as home to some of the strongest schools in the world.

For their 2020 list, U.S. News evaluated 1,500 schools — an increase from the 1,250 schools evaluated last year — across 81 countries.

The ranking takes 13 different variables that measure academic research into consideration, including academic reputation, international collaboration, publications and citations. In order to gather information in these categories, U.S. News partnered with Clarivate Analytics to survey 26,810 professors, researchers, senior administrators, students and university employees from across the globe.

You can read more about U.S. News' methodology here.

Here are the 10 best global universities, according to U.S. News:

10. University of Washington, Seattle

University of Washington
Nikko Hellstern | Getty Images

Location: Seattle, Washington, U.S.
Total enrollment: 45,476
International students: 7,313

9. University of Cambridge

Students walk through Cambridge University in Cambridge, east of England, on March 14, 2018.
TOLGA AKMEN | AFP | Getty Images

Location: Cambridge, England, U.K.
Total enrollment: ~19,000
International students: ~3,000

8. Princeton University

Blair Hall at Princeton University
John Greim/LOOP IMAGES | Getty Images

Location: Princeton, New Jersey, U.S.
Total enrollment: 7,996
International students: 1,950

7. Columbia University

Columbia University
Education Images | Getty Images

Location: New York, New York, U.S.
Total enrollment: 26,586
International students: 9,745

6. California Institute of Technology

California Institute of Technology
Danita Delimont | Getty Images

Location: Pasadena, California, U.S.
Total enrollment: 2,233
International students: 681

5. University of Oxford

University of Oxford
Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Location: Oxford, England, U.K.
Total enrollment: 24,299
International students: 6,772

4. University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Berkeley
Rick Gerharter | Getty Images

Location: Berkeley, California, U.S.
Total enrollment: 36,468
International students: 6,375

3. Stanford University

Students passing by Stanford Memorial Church on the Stanford campus.
Connie J. Spinardi | Getty Images

Location: Stanford, California, U.S.
Total enrollment: 15,878
International students: 3,608

2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

A man walks through Killian Court at MIT in Cambridge.
REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.
Total enrollment: 11,231
International students: 3,848

1. Harvard University

Harvard's Widener Library
marvinh | Getty Images

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S.
Total enrollment: 20,595
International students: 5,353

Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, earned the top spot on U.S. News' ranking of global universities.

Founded in 1636, Harvard is the oldest college in the United States. The Ivy League school is known for its historic legacy, famous alumni and generous financial aid, which the university is able to provide in part because of an endowment worth roughly $40 billion.

Columbia University and Princeton University are the only other Ivy League schools to crack the top 10. Two public universities — UC Berkeley and the University of Washington, Seattle — managed to make it into the top tier as well thanks to their strong regional and global research reputations.

The University of Oxford and the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom were the only two schools located outside of the United States to make the top 10 list.

